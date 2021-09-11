TN Chief Minister inaugurates NTT Global data centre project in Chennai

Japan-based NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure’s proposed data centre project in Chennai is expected to generate direct jobs for about 700 people.

The State Chief Minister MK Stalin kickstarted the work for the proposed data centre park at Ambattur over video conference on Saturday.

NTT Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure (NTT-Netmagic) had signed a facilitation MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu in February 2021 for setting up 8.25 lakh sq ft Data Centre Park and a cable landing station in Chennai.

The Data Centre Park is coming up in Ambattur over an area of 5.89 acres with multiple blocks admeasuring an area of about 8.25 lakh sq ft and the cable landing station is being set up in MRC Nagar, Chennai.

The total investment in this project is estimated at ₹2,500 crore (MoU signed for ₹1,377 crore over four years creating 60 direct jobs & 40 indirect jobs) including the development of a 50-MW Solar Park and has the potential to create 700 direct jobs in Tamil Nadu. The company is further considering additional projects worth over ₹1,000 crore in the State upon the successful implementation of Phase I, according to a statement.