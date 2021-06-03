TN climbs up the ladder in Sustainable Development Goal Index

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Tamil Nadu has performed better in the Sustainable Development Goal India Index 2020-21 released by NITI Aayog on Thursday when compared to the previous year. Last time, the State was ranked third.
Of the 16 goals, Tamil Nadu performed better in 10. Tamil Nadu and Delhi topped the ‘no poverty’ goal, while Kerala and Chandigarh topped in terms of ‘zero hunger’ goal.
In ‘life below water,’ the State’s score slipped drastically to 11 against 50 in the previous edition.
Orissa and Andhra Pradesh belong to the category of Front Runner (score range between 65 and 99, including both), while Tamil Nadu fell into the Aspirant category (score less than 50). The remaining 6 coastal States are in the Performer category, said the report.
In road connectivity, close to 98 per cent of targeted habitations have been covered to date under PMGSY. Seven States – Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu – have achieved the target of providing 100 per cent connectivity under PMGSY.
In the Innovation Score, among the major States, Karnataka ranked first with a score of 42.5, followed by Maharashtra (38) and Tamil Nadu (37.91).
In share of renewable energy, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra lead the country in the generation of power from renewable energy with production capacities of 18.9 GW, 17 GW and 13.2 GW, respectively. With power generation close to 2.5 GW, Jammu and Kashmir leads the UTs in the generation of renewable power, the report said.
