TN CM Covid-19 relief fund gets about ₹161 crore as donation

Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

 

 

A total sum of ₹160.93 crore has been donated so far to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to contain the coronavirus.

In the last seven days, a sum of ₹26.30 crore has been donated, says a State government press release.

Major donors in the last seven days include Sterlite Copper (₹5 crore); Sundram Fasteners (₹3 crore); ITC Education (₹2 crore); Sanmar Group (₹1 crore) and Aachi Masala (₹1 crore), the release said.

