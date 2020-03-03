TN CM launches ₹2,857 cr healthcare programme

The State government on Tuesday launched the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme (TNHSRP), aimed at upgrading the quality of healthcare, bringing down NCDs, filling equity gaps in reproductive and child health services.

TNHSRP, which was launched by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, will be implemented at a total project cost of ₹2,857 crore ($410 million). Of the total cost, about ₹2,000 crore is the World Bank share and ₹857 crore will be pumped in by the State government.

This 5-year Reform Programme focuses on three key areas, namely improved quality of care, management of non-communicable diseases and injuries and reduced equity gaps in reproductive and child health, Palaniswami said during the launch of the programme here.

He said Tamil Nadu has been gradually moving to the forefront in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

Tamil Nadu has also emerged as a model to provide quality health care, which is evident by the current MMR and IMR which are 67 per one lakh live births and 16 per 1,000 live births respectively, which are well below the National Average of 122 and 30 respectively. We are aiming to achieve the MMR of 30 before 2030, he added.

Highlighting various healthcare programmes in the State, the Chief Minister said the State government was implementing ₹1,634 crore Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project with a funding support of ₹388 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the Government of Tamil Nadu had pioneered and implemented the Tamil Nadu Health System Project (TNHSP) at a cost of ₹1,300 crore with funding support from World Bank from 2005 to 2015 and significant results have been achieved through this project.

The State government will also be spending ₹368 crore for improving the infrastructure in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore medical colleges and ₹497 crore outlay has been planned to buy modern medical equipment for these colleges. Also, about ₹201 crore will be spent on buying new medical equipment for various government hospitals in the State.