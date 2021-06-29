National

TN CM meets Samsung SWA President and Trent Chairman

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 29, 2021

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin

Details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed

Trent Chairman Noel N Tata and Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO Ken Kang met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The State government released only the pictures of the two business leaders' meeting with Stalin without disclosing any details on what transpired in the meeting.

A top government official said that it was just a courtesy call.

Published on June 29, 2021

Tamil Nadu
