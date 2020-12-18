TN CM to hit campaign trail on Saturday

With elections for Tami Nadu Legislative Assembly less than five months away, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to kick start his campaign trail on Saturday from his hometown Edappadi in Salem district.

After offering prayer at a local temple, he will start campaign in Edappadi, he told the media in Salem after inaugurating the Amma mini clinic.

Interestingly, DMK Women Wing Secretary and Thoothukudi Member of Parliament Kanimozhi launched her campaign for the 2021 assembly elections from Edappadi in Salem district last month.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan launched the campaign last on Sunday from Madurai.

Meanwhile, on December 21 and 22, a high-level delegation comprising Umesh Sinha, Secretary General, Election Commission of India, with a team comprising Sudeep Jain, Deputy Election Commissioner; Ashish Kundra, Deputy Election Commissioner; HR Srinivasa, Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar; Pankaj Srivatsava, Director and Malay Mallick, Secretary, Election Commission of India, will visit Chennai to assess the State’s preparedness for the General Elections.

On the first day, the team will have a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties, Income Tax department nodal officers and have a virtual meeting with district election officers and police officials.

On the second day, the team will have a meeting with various enforcement agencies and meet the Chief Secretary, DGP and other State government Secretaries to Government of Tamil Nadu, says a State government press release.

The delegation will then leave for Puducherry to assess the preparedness for the General Elections to Legislative Assembly 2021, the release said.