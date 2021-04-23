TN CM writes to Modi seeking assured supply of Covid-19 vaccines

With the vaccination gaining pace in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that an assured supply of at least ten days consumption of vaccine of about 20 lakh doses, may be supplied well in advance to ensure that the vaccination drive in the individual sites is not affected and persons coming for second dose are assured of vaccination on the date and in the site they report.

So far, the State had administered 47.31 lakh doses and is expected to continue at least 2 lakh vaccinations per day, the letter from the CM to Prime Minister said.

It has come to notice that directions are being issued by National and certain State regulators, prioritising supplies by individual manufacturers to certain States and restricting Remdesivir sales only within the State where it is being produced.

This would be very damaging to the availability of such valuable life-saving drugs in places of need. At this stage, any restrictive orders by individual States, should be strictly barred to ensure easy accessibility of Remdesivir.

“I urge Government of India to take up this issue with such states where the companies have their production facilities located,” he said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

“I would also like to bring to your attention that the ‘Integrated Vaccine complex’ located at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu — a Centrally executed project of national importance with an aim to ensure vaccine security at a national level — is structurally and functionally ready and awaiting commissioning and validation. I am informed that this would be possible, if some pending works can be fast-tracked. I would appeal to you to bring this facility to working condition at the earliest, so as to augment the production of Covid vaccines,” the letter said.