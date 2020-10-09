TN conducts record number of Covid tests

A record high of 97,087 coronavirus tests were conducted in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of samples tested so far to 81.41 lakh.

The State reported an additional 5,185 cases to take the total number of infections to 6.46 lakh. After 5,357 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 68 succumbed to the infection, the number of active cases in the State stood at 44,197.

Chennai added 1,288 cases. With 1,128 discharged and 22 dead, the number of active cases in the city is 13,446.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore (397); Chengalpattu (343); Salem (295); Thanjavur (240) and Thiruvallur (226), according to the Health Ministry data.