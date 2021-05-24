TN: Covid-19 cases drop to 34,867 on May 24

The daily number of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined further to 34,867 as against 35,483 on Sunday.

After 27,026 Covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases crossed the 3-lakh mark to 3,01,580 cases.

There were 404 deaths registered and 1,68,194 samples tested.

Chennai reported 4,985 cases followed by Coimbatore with 4,277 cases; Chengalpattu (1,899); Tiruppur (1,808); Erode (1,467); Madurai (1,453); Trichy (1,268); Tiruvallur (1,231); Tiruvannamalai (1,120) and Kanyakumari (1,083).

On Monday, a total of 92,614 persons were administered Covid-19 vaccines as against 28,149 on Sunday, according to State health and family welfare department data.

Meanwhile, the State government on Monday said that public distribution shops will be permitted to function from 8 am to 12 noon during the lockdown period.

ATMs and related banking services shall be permitted. Banks and insurance institutions with one third of staff can function.