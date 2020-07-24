TN: Covid-19 spread continues

Tamil Nadu continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases after 6,785 persons were infected in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 1.99 lakh.

After 6,504 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 53,132.

Today, a record 65,150 samples were tested to take the total testing to 22.23 lakh.

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 88 to 3,320.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,299 cases (total 92,206); 1,110 covid-19 patients were discharged and 22 patients died (total 1,969) in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 13,743.

Among the districts, the most number of cases were reported in Chengalpattu (419); Coimbatore (189); Kallakurichi (179); Kancheepuram (349); Kanyakumarai (266); Madurai (326); Ranipet (222); Salem (122); Thanjavur (186); Theni (234); Tiruvallur (378); Tiruvannamalai (134); Thoothukudi (313); Tirunelveli (171); Tiruchi (217); Vellore (174); Villupuram (164) and Virudhunagar (424), says health ministry data.