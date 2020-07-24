National

TN: Covid-19 spread continues

Our Bureau. Chennai | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

Auto drivers chat at a bus stop with a billboard advertising Covid-19 insurance, in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Tamil Nadu continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases after 6,785 persons were infected in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 1.99 lakh.

After 6,504 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 53,132.

Today, a record 65,150 samples were tested to take the total testing to 22.23 lakh.

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 88 to 3,320.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,299 cases (total 92,206); 1,110 covid-19 patients were discharged and 22 patients died (total 1,969) in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 13,743.

Among the districts, the most number of cases were reported in Chengalpattu (419); Coimbatore (189); Kallakurichi (179); Kancheepuram (349); Kanyakumarai (266); Madurai (326); Ranipet (222); Salem (122); Thanjavur (186); Theni (234); Tiruvallur (378); Tiruvannamalai (134); Thoothukudi (313); Tirunelveli (171); Tiruchi (217); Vellore (174); Villupuram (164) and Virudhunagar (424), says health ministry data.

Published on July 24, 2020
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: ‘Centre, ICMR in denial mode regarding community transmission’