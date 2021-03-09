National

TN elections: Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest in 154 seats

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 09, 2021

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) President Kamal Haasan   -  The Hindu

Allies, AISMK and IJK will contest in 40 constituencies each in the 234-seat assembly

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest in 154 constituencies in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, the party said it has finalised alliance with actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and TR Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK).

Also read: Makkal Needhi Maiam gives Kamal Haasan authority to take all poll related decisions

AISMK and IJK will contest in 40 constituencies each in the 234-seat assembly.

AISMK’s Sarath Kumar had earlier said that Kamal Haasan will be the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

The candidate list is likely to be announced over the next few days.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 09, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.