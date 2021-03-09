TN elections: Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest in 154 seats

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest in 154 constituencies in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, the party said it has finalised alliance with actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and TR Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK).

AISMK and IJK will contest in 40 constituencies each in the 234-seat assembly.

AISMK’s Sarath Kumar had earlier said that Kamal Haasan will be the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

The candidate list is likely to be announced over the next few days.