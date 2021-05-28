National

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 7

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 28, 2021

Around 250 visually-challenged people within Chennai are being provided with 1 months grocery by Lions club and fire and rescue service as a relief plan.   -  VELANKANNI RAJ B

All the existing lockdown restrictions will continue

Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by another week from June 1 till 6 am on June 7. The present lockdown ends on May 31. All the existing lockdown restrictions will continue.

A food kit with 13 items will be distributed to all rice ration card holders from June, says a government press release.

Supply of vegetables and fruits will continue through government departments and groceries and will be sold through vehicles or push carts in association with local shops. Delivery of items ordered through e-commerce portals to customers has been allowed between 7 am and 6 pm, the release said.

Published on May 28, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
