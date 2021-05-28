Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 7

Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by another week from June 1 till 6 am on June 7. The present lockdown ends on May 31. All the existing lockdown restrictions will continue.

A food kit with 13 items will be distributed to all rice ration card holders from June, says a government press release.

Supply of vegetables and fruits will continue through government departments and groceries and will be sold through vehicles or push carts in association with local shops. Delivery of items ordered through e-commerce portals to customers has been allowed between 7 am and 6 pm, the release said.