TN extends lockdown till May 31

After Maharashtra, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31. However, some relaxations have been announced for 25 districts where Covid-19 cases are relatively low.
A press release said schools, colleges, places of worship, cinemas and bars will remain shut across the State. The existing restrictions will continue in containment zones across Tamil Nadu.
In 12 districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengapattu and Ranipet, all the existing restrictions will continue to be in place. However, relaxation has been announced in 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal and Karur, where the number of Covid-19 cases has been low. This includes the running of taxis for essential services without a TN e-pass. However, an e-pass is mandatory for travel between districts.
The State government has also allowed the functioning of all industrial units, including textile units in urban areas (excluding under the Chennai City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction) with 50 per cent of workers operating in a shift basis, observing standard operating procedures. All industrial activities will be allowed in village and town panchayat areas.
Export oriented units with 50 per cent strength in all areas across the State (excluding Chennai police jurisdiction) have been permitted to operate.
The proportion of persons employed in MGNREGA in rural areas will be increased to 50 per cent from the present 33 per cent, said an order issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.
