TN: FCI urges NGOs engaged in Covid relief operations to utilise its subsidised foodgrains

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has said that it is ensuring uninterrupted supply of foodgrains in Tamil Nadu and urged the organisations that are engaged in relief operations in the state to make full use of the supply meant for them under a programme.

A new beneficiary scheme has been introduced by the Cemtre for the supply of foodgrains to charitable institutions/NGOs (engaged in relief operations by providing cooked meals for various needy people including migrant labour/vulnerable groups) at a subsidised rate of ₹21 per kg for wheat and ₹22 per kg of rice.

"NGOs and other institutions could come forward and make full use of the scheme. This will give further impetus to the endeavours of the Government striving to ensure that nobody remains hungry during these tough times," said R D Nazeem, Executive Director-South Zone, FCI in a statement.

From the date of lockdown, FCI has brought in about 2.6 lakh tonnes of foodgrains through 101 train loads into Tamil Nadu from Telangana, Andhra, Orissa, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Further, a quantity of 2.73 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat have been lifted by the state during this period to be distributed to PDS beneficiaries through ration shops.

FCI Tamil Nadu has another 13.4 lakh metric tonnes food grain available in the state meant for supply to state government for distribution to the needy. Thus there is already a system in place to replenish the food grains regularly in the state as and when space is created, consequent upon lifting by state government.

Nazeem stated that there are enough foodgrains in Tamil Nadu and throughout the country for supplying through the PDS to meet any eventuality.

FCI has 68 depots spread across the state, covering all revenue districts. It has employed a labour force of about 5,000 in its depots who are working relentlessly along with the field staff to induct and distribute the foodgrains promptly to the state government to reach the needy through the Public Distribution System, it said.