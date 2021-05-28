TN government forms task force committee to tackle black fungus crisis

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Tamil Nadu government on Friday has formed a 13-member task force committee consisting of medical experts to advise the government on issues related to mucormycosis (black fungus), which is increasing in the State among Covid-19 patients.
Headed by the Director Medical Education as the Chairman, the members in the task force include Dr Mohankameshwar (ENT) of Madras ENT Research Foundation; Dr Babu Manohar (ENT) of Apollo Hospitals; Dr Mohan Rajan (Ophthalmology) of Rajan Eye Hospital; Dr Subramanian Swaminathan (Infectious Disease) of Global Hospital; Dr Ramasubramanian (Infectious Disease) of Apollo Hospital; Dr Anupama Nithya (Microbiologist) of Sri Ramachandra Hospital; Dr Balajee (Microbiologist) of Global Hospital and doctors from large government hospitals, says an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.
The task force will meet as and when necessary and send advisory to the government, the order said.
Health Minister M Subramanian on Thursday said that 756 people in the State have been affected by mucormycosis. So far, the Centre had sent 600 vials to treat the fungal infection for Covid-19 patients, he told newspersons in Tirunelveli.
