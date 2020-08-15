TN govt has spent Rs 6,650 crore towards preventing Coronavirus spread : CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Tamil Nadu government has so far spent Rs 6,650 crore towards various efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the State, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.
In his Independence Day address after hoisting the National Flag at Fort St George, Palaniswami said at present 1.29 lakh beds are available to treat CornoVirus patients across the State. The State government is also increasing availability of beds with oxygen.
In the last one year, the State has attracted investment worth Rs 54,850 crore for 107 projects that would employ 1.54 lakh persons. During the Covid-19 period (from March), MoUs were signed for 41 new projects that would bring investment worth Rs 30,664 crore and provide employment to 67,212 persons, he said.
For MSMEs, the State government has provided sanctions for loan assistance worth Rs 7,043 crore.
Palaniswami announced a hike in monthly pension for freedom fighters to Rs 17,000 from Rs 16,000; and family pension to legal heirs of freedom fighters to Rs 8,500 from Rs 8,000.
