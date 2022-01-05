TN govt committed to make the State ‘One trillion dollar economy’ by 2030: Governor

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
The Tamil Nadu government is committed to making the State the most preferred investment destination in South Asia. Three investment conclaves have been conducted in the last seven months resulting in 109 MoUs being signed with a cumulative investment of .₹56,230 crore and potential employment generation for 1,74,999 persons. So far, projects to the tune of ₹21,508 crore have commenced.
That the State could attract such large investments during the Covid pandemic is a testimony to the faith reposed by investors on the government, Governor RN Ravi said in his maiden address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.
The medical devices industry has been identified as a sunrise sector and in order to develop a comprehensive ecosystem, the government is establishing a Medical Devices Park at Oragadam spanning 150 acres. The State will be a pioneer by setting up the first large-scale furniture park in the country over an extent of 1,100 acres at Thoothukudi. The first phase will be launched by the Chief Minister later this month. These two parks will generate employment for around three lakh persons.
Chief Minister MK Stalin’s vision is to make Tamil Nadu a ‘One Trillion Dollar Economy’ by the year 2030. A detailed action plan titled ‘Towards One Trillion Dollar Economy’ will be prepared to ensure that this vision is realised. He had launched a new Single Window Portal and a mobile app to facilitate its use. Further, during the last Assembly session, 165 obsolete and redundant Acts were repealed.
Chief Minister had released two new policies - ‘Tamil Nadu Export Promotion Strategy’ and ‘Tamil Nadu Fin Tech Policy’ - which will play a crucial role in achieving a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.
The GST compensation regime is coming to an end on June 30, 2022. After the introduction of GST, the State was not able to realise the high growth of tax collections that it had witnessed during the VAT regime. The Covid pandemic has further exacerbated this problem. The State’s revenues are yet to recover and it would adversely impact the finances, if the compensation is not extended for at least two more years. This Government strongly urges the GST Council and the Union Finance Ministry to continue the GST compensation at least till June 30, 2024, the Governor said.
To provide succour to the farmers who suffered paddy crop loss due to the recent torrential rains, the Government has announced a compensation of ₹6,038 per hectare for purchase of necessary inputs to enable re-plantation by farmers. About 25 lakh farmers have been enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and an area of 37 lakh acres of crop has been insured.
Though Tamil Nadu is endowed with rich mineral resources, the State Government does not realise adequate revenues from mining. Revenues from mining have stagnated over the last decade. To carry out mining in an ecologically sustainable manner and mobilise revenue, a ‘Natural Resources Management Plan’ will be formulated, he said.
A massive grassroot level exercise has been undertaken to bring drop-out children back to school. Using a GPS-enabled mobile application and with 80,000 surveyors drawn from various departments, 1,73,792 children have been identified and successfully enrolled in age-appropriate classes.
The Agro-Industrial Corridor Project will commence next year and will address the industrial infrastructure deficit in Cauvery delta districts by promoting agro-based industries. Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd has taken up the development of five new industrial estates at a cost of ₹241 crore. It has also significantly reduced the cost of plots in 31 industrial estates to make them affordable to MSME entrepreneurs.
Under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme, works for widening of 894 km of roads at a cost of .₹2,989 crore have been sanctioned this year.
A new Tourism Policy including components to promote adventure tourism will be released this year, the Governor said.
