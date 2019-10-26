TN Govt doctors continue strike, patient services affected

Capsule: Universal health coverage
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
Government doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association continued their indefinite strike across Tamil Nadu for the second day on Saturday, affecting both inpatient and outpatient services in State-run hospitals.
The strike, alongside an indefinite fast by five doctors in the premises of Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital here, continued to be on.
“Inpatient, outpatient services and selective surgeries were largely affected due to our strike. The participation of doctors in the strike has gone up and several Heads of Departments too took part today,” FOGDA representative Dr C Sundaresan told PTI.
Emergency services were, however, not affected, he added. FOGDA, an umbrella outfit of five associations is spearheading the strike, urging implementation of four key demands. The fast by the doctors is to press Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s immediate intervention in the matter.
Implementation of a Government Order that envisages time bound promotions, apart from ensuring appropriate patient doctor ratio in hospitals by amending another GO are among the demands. Bringing back the 50 per cent quota for government doctors in post graduate and super speciality streams is another demand.
Filling up posts and carrying out transfers through a transparent counselling process is the other long time representation of the government doctors. “We are awaiting word from the government. We want the Chief Minister’s intervention and we are ready for talks,” the FOGDA representative added.
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Both the bellwether indices stayed range-bound this week. Stay cautious
The vehicle registration certificate and the insurance policy must be in the same person’s name
In the absence of a will, succession laws decide whom your estate will go to and it might not be aligned to ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism