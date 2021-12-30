TN govt provides sops to registered startups for public procurements

Tamil Nadu government proposes to provide support to the startups registered with Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) through its portal. It will provide concessions to the registered startups for public procurements that are below ₹20 lakh to improve the startup ecosystem in the State.

The concessions include exemptions from payment of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), prior turnover and experience. and waiver of tender cost.

The startup should have a registered office in Tamil Nadu. Eligibility would be restricted as defined in the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy, says a Government Order.

The Mission Director of TANSIM had said that startups in Tamil Nadu are technically capable of providing solutions to various governance issues of departments in implementing schemes. Providing procurement preference to startups would help them to scaleup rapidly and create employment and wealth.

Many startups struggle in the early stages because of lack of market for their products. The State government is a major purchaser and its patronage can solve their marketing problems. However, it is seen that startups face many entry barriers because Departments and PSUs impose restrictions like EMD, prior turnover and experience conditions.

Having understood their problems, State governments like Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have dispensed with the entry barrier provisions.