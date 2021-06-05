National

TN govt sets up task force for Covid-19 management activities

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 05, 2021

It will have an advisory role, conduct meetings periodically

Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 14-member task force under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer R Poornalingam to assist the expert committee headed by the Chief Minister for Covid-19 management activities.

Non-official members in the task force are Dr P Kuganatham; Dr Koladaswamy; Dr Manoj Murhekar, Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, Epidemiologist, CMC, Vellore.

There are nine officials members representing various departments, including health; medical education and National Health Mission, says a government order issued by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

The committee will have an advisory role and will conduct meetings periodically and also monitor the action taken on suggestions. During the course of deliberations, the committee can co-opt additional members as per the need, order said.

Published on June 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.