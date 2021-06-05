TN govt sets up task force for Covid-19 management activities

Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 14-member task force under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer R Poornalingam to assist the expert committee headed by the Chief Minister for Covid-19 management activities.

Non-official members in the task force are Dr P Kuganatham; Dr Koladaswamy; Dr Manoj Murhekar, Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, Epidemiologist, CMC, Vellore.

There are nine officials members representing various departments, including health; medical education and National Health Mission, says a government order issued by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

The committee will have an advisory role and will conduct meetings periodically and also monitor the action taken on suggestions. During the course of deliberations, the committee can co-opt additional members as per the need, order said.