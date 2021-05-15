Tamil Nadu State government undergoes major bureacratic shuffle

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Neeraj Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Bureau, is the new Tamil Nadu Information Technology vice Hans Raj Verma, who is holding additional charge. This is part of a major bureaucratic shuffle by the State government on Friday.
Former Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has been posted as MD of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.
R Anandakumar, Commissioner, Sugar is posted as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection vice Sajjansingh R Chavan.
J Kumaragurubaran, Managing Director, Sipcot, is transferred as Commissioner, HR&CE vice K. Rajamani, holding additional charge.
K Nanthakumar, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, has been posted as Commissioner of School Education vice S. Kannappan.
V P Jeyaseelan, Additional Director, Survey and Land Records, is transferred as Director, Information and Public Relations.
N Subbaiyan, Director, Horticulture and Plantation, has been posted as Director Disaster Management.
Jayashree Muralidharan, formerly Secretary IV to the former Chief Minister is posted as Special Secretary to the Government in Industries Department.
V Rajaram, Additional Electoral Officer and Special Secretary to Government, will be MD of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies vice M Sudha Devi.
M Sai Kumar, former Secretary I to the former chief minister has been appointed as CMD of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
S Sivashanmugarajan, former MD of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd is posted as CMD of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation.
A Sivagnanam, former project director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems is posted as MD of Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...