Tamil Nadu State government undergoes major bureacratic shuffle

Neeraj Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Bureau, is the new Tamil Nadu Information Technology vice Hans Raj Verma, who is holding additional charge. This is part of a major bureaucratic shuffle by the State government on Friday.

Former Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has been posted as MD of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

R Anandakumar, Commissioner, Sugar is posted as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection vice Sajjansingh R Chavan.

J Kumaragurubaran, Managing Director, Sipcot, is transferred as Commissioner, HR&CE vice K. Rajamani, holding additional charge.

K Nanthakumar, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, has been posted as Commissioner of School Education vice S. Kannappan.

V P Jeyaseelan, Additional Director, Survey and Land Records, is transferred as Director, Information and Public Relations.

N Subbaiyan, Director, Horticulture and Plantation, has been posted as Director Disaster Management.

Jayashree Muralidharan, formerly Secretary IV to the former Chief Minister is posted as Special Secretary to the Government in Industries Department.

V Rajaram, Additional Electoral Officer and Special Secretary to Government, will be MD of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies vice M Sudha Devi.

M Sai Kumar, former Secretary I to the former chief minister has been appointed as CMD of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

S Sivashanmugarajan, former MD of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd is posted as CMD of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation.

A Sivagnanam, former project director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems is posted as MD of Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation.