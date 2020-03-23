TN Govt urges people with travel history to self quarantine to prevent Covid-19 spread

Tamil Nadu government has urged the people who travelled abroad in the past one month to self-quarantine and report if any symptom persisted as the state government intensifies the fight against Coronavirus outbreak in the country. “The corona positives in Tamil Nadu clearly shows that people with travel history & travellers from abroad are victims of COVID-19. My request to everyone who travelled abroad during the past one month must self-quarantine and report to doctors if any symptoms persisted,” C Vijayabaskar, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare said in his tweet.

Presently, all 10 persons, who were tested positive and under isolation, travelled from abroad. But, one person was advised to self-quarantine at home for some time.As of March 22, the state health officials have tested about 450 samples and of which more than 350 are negative. Test for more than 80 samples is under process.

As the spread is mainly from the foreign-returned people, passengers from all the international flights are screened universally through thermal screening.

Till date, 2,05,396 passengers have been screened at Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore airports. As on date, 9,424 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. Currently, 198 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in facilities near airport and 54 are under the hospital isolation, according to an official release.

People coming from or having travel history with China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran, France, Spain, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Germany, Australia, USA and United Kingdom should remain under strict home quarantine or hospital isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India.

Further travel of passengers from members countries of the European union, Turkey, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India are banned till March 31, 2020.