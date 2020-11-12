TN govt yields to pressure; puts off reopening of school

Bowing to pressure from various quarters, including parents and political leaders, the Tamil Nadu government has put off reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12. Online classes will continue.

However, colleges can reopen from December 2, but only for PG final year (science & technical courses), as per UGC guidelines.

An SoP will be released shortly, said a State government press release. All the schools and colleges in the State were closed from March 25 to stop the coronavirus spread.

The State government has also withdrawn permission for religious, cultural, political gatherings with more than 100 participants from November 16, the release said.