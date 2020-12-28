TN has become an all-time attractive destination: Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu will end the year 2020 on a high note with the State signing 74 MoUs attracting an investment of ₹61,500 crore.

The State attracted investments despite the Coronavirus pandemic, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in a video conference meeting of senior officials and District Collectors to review the pandemic situation in the State.

He later had a meeting with medical experts to discuss the lockdown that is to end on December 31.

A tweet by the State's investment promotion agency - Guidance Tamil Nadu said, “An all-time attractive destination ! 2020 is one of the most successful years for Tamil Nadu in attracting investments and improving the ease of doing business.”

“We have taken several initiatives with the support of the government to sustain our efforts in reaching out to existing and new investors and formulated new policies, including one specially for electronics manufacturing,” Neeraj Mittal, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, tweeted.

The State government on Monday announced that all bars operated by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) that were closed since March due to the lockdown will resume operations from Tuesday but with only 50 per cent occupancy.

On May 4, the State government allowed opening of liquor shops in the State (except Chennai) from May 7, and from August 18 in areas within Greater Chennai Police limits.

New coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, the State reported an additional 1,005 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in Tamil Nadu to 8,15,175. After 1,074 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,867.

There were 11 deaths registered and 63,242 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 285 infections while all the other 36 districts saw cases below 100, says information by the State health department.