TN has become an all-time attractive destination: Palaniwami

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tamil Nadu will end the year 2020 on a high note with the State signing 74 MoUs attracting an investment of ₹61,500 crore.
The State attracted investments despite the Coronavirus pandemic, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniwami in a video conference meeting of senior officials and District Collectors to review the pandemic situation in the State.
He later had a meeting with medical experts to discuss the lockdown that is to end on December 31.
A tweet by the State's investment promotion agency - Guidance Tamil Nadu said, “An all-time attractive destination ! 2020 is one of the most successful years for Tamil Nadu in attracting investments and improving the ease of doing business.”
“We have taken several initiatives with the support of the government to sustain our efforts in reaching out to existing and new investors and formulated new policies, including one specially for electronics manufacturing,” Neeraj Mittal, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, tweeted.
The State government on Monday announced that all bars operated by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) that were closed since March due to the lockdown will resume operations from Tuesday but with only 50 per cent occupancy.
On May 4, the State government allowed opening of liquor shops in the State (except Chennai) from May 7, and from August 18 in areas within Greater Chennai Police limits.
Meanwhile, the State reported an additional 1,005 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in Tamil Nadu to 8,15,175. After 1,074 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,867.
There were 11 deaths registered and 63,242 samples tested.
Chennai reported an additional 285 infections while all the other 36 districts saw cases below 100, says information by the State health department.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...