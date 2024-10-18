Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a 3 per cent DA hike for State Government employees. This will cost an additional expenditure of Rs.1,931 crore to the State Exchequer. He announced that 50 per cent DA will be increased to 53 per cent from July 1 for government officials and teachers.

This will benefit about 16 lakh government officials, pensioners and family pensioners. The State government will allocate additional funds for the benefit of teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, says a release.

Recently, the DA for the Central Government employees was increased from 50 per cent to 53 per cent from July 1.