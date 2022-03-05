TN Housing Minister unveils CREDAI vision document and state insurance scheme for labourers

Tamil Nadu Minister of Housing & Urban Development S Muthusamy on Saturday unveiled CREDAI Chennai’s real estate vision 2030 as also the implementation of construction labourers’ welfare and insurance scheme for one lakh workers by CREDAI Foundation and TN Construction Workers Welfare Board at the CREDAI FAIRPRO 2022, which is being held at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Muthusamy outlined nine different schemes that could benefit the construction labourers’ standard of living. Lauding the efforts of CREDAI Chennai in preparing the vision document, the minister highlighted various efforts to support the growth of the State.

Arumugam, Secretary of CREDAI Chennai explained the welfare schemes proposed for labourers. The insurance scheme is an initiative by the Tamil Nadu government where CREDAI Foundation will be participating, to ensure all the labourers – be it migrant or local workers - are registered into this programme. This scheme will cover and support the labourer and his family in many aspects from accidents to maternity benefits regardless of which project or builder they are working for.

The 14 th edition of CREDAI FAIRPRO 2022 will be held till March 6, 2022. Scores of builders showcase RERA approved properties – villas, flats & plots etc with prices starting from .₹25 lakh.