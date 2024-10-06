Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Sunday, held discussions with officials of Samsung India to find an amicable solution to the strike by the company’s workers going on the last three weeks.

On Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin directed the minister Rajaa; the MSME minister TM Anbarasan and Labour minister CV Ganesan to ensure a quick and positive resolution for the strike.

“We are confident that Samsung’s management and their employees will come together and arrive at an amicable solution that benefits everyone involved,” said Rajaa.

Over 1,000 workers at Samsung’s plant at Sunguwarchatiram in Sriperumbudur Industrial Park are on a strike about a 1 km from the factory demanding wage increase and the right to form a union.