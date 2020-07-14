TN: Over 4,500 more Covid-19 cases reported

In Tamil Nadu, 4,743 Covid-19 patients were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours - the highest number in a single day.

The number of discharged persons was higher than the new cases of 4,526 reported in the last 24 hours.

Total number of persons infected in the State was 1.47 lakh and including those who have recovered, the active cases is 47,912.

In Chennai, the number of new cases increased by 1,078 in the last 24 hours to a total of 79,662. After 62,552 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the city is 15,814.

Other districts

After Chennai, Madurai reported the highest number of infections with 450 followed by Virudhunagar (328); Tiruvallur (360); Chengalpattu (264); Coimbatore (188); Dindigul (157); Kancheepuram (117); Kanyakumari (122); Sivagangai (113); Tenkasi (103); Thoothukudi (112); Tiruchi (117), Villupuram (121) and Vellore (194).

The number of deaths due to the infection increased by another 67 to 2,099.

Today, 41,357 samples were tested, said data by the health ministry.