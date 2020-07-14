National

TN: Over 4,500 more Covid-19 cases reported

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 14, 2020 Published on July 14, 2020

Chennai Corporation staff at work in a containment zone on Tuesday   -  B Velankanni Raj

In Tamil Nadu, 4,743 Covid-19 patients were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours - the highest number in a single day.

The number of discharged persons was higher than the new cases of 4,526 reported in the last 24 hours.

Total number of persons infected in the State was 1.47 lakh and including those who have recovered, the active cases is 47,912.

In Chennai, the number of new cases increased by 1,078 in the last 24 hours to a total of 79,662. After 62,552 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the city is 15,814.

Other districts

After Chennai, Madurai reported the highest number of infections with 450 followed by Virudhunagar (328); Tiruvallur (360); Chengalpattu (264); Coimbatore (188); Dindigul (157); Kancheepuram (117); Kanyakumari (122); Sivagangai (113); Tenkasi (103); Thoothukudi (112); Tiruchi (117), Villupuram (121) and Vellore (194).

The number of deaths due to the infection increased by another 67 to 2,099.

Today, 41,357 samples were tested, said data by the health ministry.

Published on July 14, 2020
Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TN Cabinet clears investment plans totalling ₹2,500 cr