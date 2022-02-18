TN plans to develop industrial park at Sengathakulam in Tiruvallur dist

Tamil Nadu government plans to develop an industrial park in Sengathakulam in Tiruvallur district. The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT), the infrastructure arm of the State government, has identified 576.32 acres of land for this purpose.

SIPCOT has issued a Request for Proposal for consultant selection to prepare Techno Economic Feasibility Report for setting up an Industrial Park at Sengathakulam. The Environmental Impact Assessment clearance to implement this project is under process, the tender document said.

SIPCOT has so far developed 24 Industrial parks and 6 Sector Specific Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu in a total extent of about 34,000 acres. It also has land banks across the State for prospective and new age industries to enhance their manufacturing footprint.

The broad scope of work for the consultant includes detailed site appreciation and analysis; demand assessment and market study to arrive at the sector, and plot sizing, product mix details to be developed in the industrial park.

The proposed site at Sengathakulam is well connected with SH-51 and NH-5. The nearest airport is at Chennai - 60 km via outer ring road. The nearest railway station is Kavarapettai located at 20 km, and Ennore port is 57 km from the proposed site, the tender document says.