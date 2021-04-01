National

TN polls: EC bars DMK’s A Raja from campaigning for two days

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 01, 2021

A Raja, DMK MP   -  PTI

Also delists him as star campaigner

DMK’s A Raja has not only been debarred from campaigning in the ongoing elections for the next 48 hours, but he has also been delisted as a star campaigner of the DMK. Election Commission had reprimanded him for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a three page order, the Commission said it had acted on a complaint on March 27 through the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaham where it was alleged that Raja had made “derogatory and scandalous speech against K. Palanisamy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on March 26 speech during the election campaign at Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. He is also alleged to have violated the MCC in a speech at Meensurupati.

At Keelpulur, Raja is alleged to have said that “Stalin is a child of a good relationship and good birth while Edapadi Palaniswamy is a child of a bad relationship and premature born child”. In Meensurupati, Raja is alleged to have said that you (the present CM) “ crawled and held Sasikala’s feet to come to this position” among other such alleged statements.

The Commission said that after considering the statement of Raja, it has found the contents of the speech made by Raja not only “derogatory, but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women” which a violation of the MCC.

In his reply to the Commission, Raja denied these allegations, asked for a full copy of the alleged abusive speech, a copy of the complaint of the AIADMK and sought an opportunity to give a detailed reply and personal hearing with his advocate.

The Commission considered the reply and found it “ not satisfactory”. It also observed that asking for details and more time to represent is an “ attempt to but time” which the Commission cannot “afford to give in the midst of the elections.”

Published on April 01, 2021

