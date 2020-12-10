National

TN records additional 1,220 Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

An additional 1,220 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,95,240.

After 1,302 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,392.

There were 17 deaths registered and 68,928 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 313 cases while Coimbatore 124. All the other 35 districts had daily cases of less than 100, according to State health ministry data.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
coronavirus
