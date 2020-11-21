National

TN registers 1,663 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 21, 2020 Published on November 21, 2020

An additional 1,663 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,68,340.

After 2,133 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to less than 13,000 to 12,916. There were 18 deaths registered and 69,190 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 486 cases; 589 patients were discharged and 6 deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second highest number of new coronavirus cases with 148 followed by Chengalpattu with 116 and Tiruvallur with 114 infections, says a health ministry data.

