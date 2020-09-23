TN reports 5,325 new Covid-19 cases, number of patients discharged at 5,363

Tamil Nadu has reported an additional 5,325 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,57,999. In the last 24 hours, 84,979 samples were tested in the state.

With 5,363 Covid-19 patients being discharged (5,02,740), the number of active cases stood at 46,249. The number of deaths increased by 63 to 9,010.

The number of infections in Chennai was 980; patients discharged at 1,118; deaths at eight and active cases at 9,868.

Some of the districts that reported a large number of cases include Chengalpattu 297; Coimbatore 587; Cuddalore 183; Dharmapuri 130; Erode 125; Kancheepuram 205; Kanyakumari 117; Namakkal 132; Salem 298; Thanjavur 186; Thiruvallur 218; Thiruvannamalai 126; Thiruppur 247; Trichy 112; Vellore 143 and Villupuram 105, according to the Health Ministry.