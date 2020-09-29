TN reports 5,546 Covid cases

In the last 24 hours the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 5,546 to take the total number of infections to 5,91,943. In the last 24 hours, 85,997 samples were tested. After 5,501 covid-19 patients were discharged (5,36,209) and 70 deaths, the number of active cases stood at 46,281.

In Chennai, the number of daily cases was 1,277 with 1,119 patients discharged; 17 patients succumbed to the infection and active cases stood at 11,193.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 330; Coimbatore - 572; Cuddalore - 109; Erode - 126; Kancheepuram - 159; Namakkal - 140; Nilgiris - 149; Salem - 343; Thanjavur - 186; Thiruvallur - 279; Thirunelveli - 127; Thiruppur - 153 and Vellore - 125, according to health ministry.