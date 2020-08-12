TN reports 5,871 more Covid-19 cases; testing at record high

A further 5,871 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 3.14 lakh. In the last 24 hours, a record 71,575 samples were tested.

After 5,633 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 52,929. The number of deaths increased by 119 (total fatalities: 5,278).

The number of new infections in Chennai was 993; patients discharged 1,160; 20 deaths were reported leaving active cases at 10,955.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (439); Coimbatore (294); Cuddalore (339); Kancheepuram (371); Kanyakumari (117); Madurai (169); Pudukottai (147); Ranipet (254); Salem (217); Theni (282); Tiruvallur (407); Tiruvannamalai (123); Tirunelveli (137); Thoothukudi (157); Tiruchi (135) and Virudhunagar (292), according to the Health Ministry.