TN reports 6,986 more Covid-19 cases

Another 6,986 additional cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 2,13,723.

After 5,471 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 53,703.

Today, 64,129 samples were tested — another high — to take the total testing to 23,51,463. Also, 85 patients died to take the death tally to 3,494.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,155 cases were reported; 1,315 Covid-patients were discharged and 26 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 13,744.

Some of the districts that reported additional cases include: Chengalpattu (501); Coimbatore (220); Cuddalore (165); Dharmapuri (131); Dindugal (203); Kallakurichi (125); Kancheepuram (363); Kanyakumari (215); Madurai (209); Pudukkottai (113); Ranipet (367); Salem (162); Thanjavur (153); Theni (217); Thiruvallur (480); Tiruvannamalai (176); Thoothukudi (248); Tirunelveli (186); Tiruchirappalli (131); Vellore (196); Villupuram (208) and Virudhunagar (385), according to Health Ministry.