TN reports 6,986 more Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 26, 2020 Published on July 26, 2020

Another 6,986 additional cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections to 2,13,723.

After 5,471 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 53,703.

Today, 64,129 samples were tested — another high — to take the total testing to 23,51,463. Also, 85 patients died to take the death tally to 3,494.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,155 cases were reported; 1,315 Covid-patients were discharged and 26 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 13,744.

Some of the districts that reported additional cases include: Chengalpattu (501); Coimbatore (220); Cuddalore (165); Dharmapuri (131); Dindugal (203); Kallakurichi (125); Kancheepuram (363); Kanyakumari (215); Madurai (209); Pudukkottai (113); Ranipet (367); Salem (162); Thanjavur (153); Theni (217); Thiruvallur (480); Tiruvannamalai (176); Thoothukudi (248); Tirunelveli (186); Tiruchirappalli (131); Vellore (196); Villupuram (208) and Virudhunagar (385), according to Health Ministry.

