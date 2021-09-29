TN reports drop in Covid cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported a drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,624 from 1,630 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,62,177.

After 1,639 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,192. The number of deaths registered was 24 and 1,51,678 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were 189 (184) while Coimbatore reported 181 (183) cases.

On Wednesday, a total of 1,59,417 persons were vaccinated in the State, according to State Health Department data.