TN reports over 1,400 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 29, 2020 Published on November 29, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by another 1,459 on Sunday to take the total tally of the infection in the State to 7,80,505. However, after 1,471 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 11,052.

There were nine deaths registered and 67,145 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 398, with 478 patients discharged and four deaths registered. The Coimbatore district reported 148 new cases and all the other 37 districts saw the daily infection of less than 100, according to data provided by the State Health Ministry.

