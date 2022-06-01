TN reports spike in Covid cases; isolated clusters in Chengalpattu

After a gap of 79 days, the number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 100-mark to 139 following clusters in two private colleges in Chengalpattu district. The number include two passengers from the US. On March 13, the cases in the State had declined to less than 100 and had hit a low of 22 per day on April 15.

The isolated clusters in Chennai and Chengalpattu which are either institutional or have been noticed after family functions are recurring with consequent increase in numbers, Health Secretary S Radhakrishnan said in a communication to all District collectors and health teams on Tuesday.

While 44 positive cases (1,331 samples tested on Monday) were reported in the institutions on Tuesday, an additional 45 cases (1,619 samples tested) were reported on Wednesday, according to health department data. Standard cluster control measures have been put in place.

The total number of persons tested positive till date was 34,56,613 and the active cases stood at 629, the data said.