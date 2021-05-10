TN seeks 20,000 Remdesivir vials every day for Covid treatment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday sought 20,000 Remdesivir vials every day for the State to meet the needs of both government and private hospitals.

Speaking to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over telephone, Stalin said that the State has over 1.45 lakh Covid-19 patients. The Centre has so far provided 2.5 lakh vials or 7,000 per day to Tamil Nadu. This is not sufficient for the State, and needs to be increased, he urged Goyal.