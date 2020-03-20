TN bans entry of vehicles from neighbouring States till March 31; CMRL, libraries also to be shut

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Janata Curfew on March 22 in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Tamil Nadu government has suspended public transport between 7.00 am and 9.00 pm on Sunday.

The Chennai Metro rail will not be operated and all libraries would be closed in the State till March 31.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government has banned entry of vehicles from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh borders into the State from March 21 to March 31.

However, ambulances, and vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, petrol, diesel, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders will be allowed, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a press release.

The government will run a very limited number of buses to neighbouring States, the statement said.

Palaniswami said that the current Assembly session will continue as per schedule. It is only in the Assembly that many issues, including Coronavirus, can be discussed in detail and the message will reach out to the public, he said while replying to a request from the opposition to end the current Assembly session in advance. The current Assembly session is ends on April 9.

Meanwhile, the National Health Mission of Tamil Nadu, part of the Health & Family Welfare Department, has launched a web portal - http://stopcoronatn.in/ - to provide important updates on Covid-19 in the State.

The portal is a dashboard providing information about Covid-19; whom to contact; daily bulletin; health advisory; ‘important information’ and media gallery. There is also a link to self reporting, in case somebody has symptoms of Covid-19.

The portal also provides awareness on issues like social distancing through audio, video and posters about Covid-19. The portal also has a link to the Covid-19 global cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, which monitors the Covid-19 cases globally on a real time.