National

TN to float global tenders to procure vaccines, to up oxygen quantity

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 12, 2021

Announcement comes following a meet chaired by the Chief Minister M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu government has decided to float global tenders for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate those in the age group of 18-45 years.

Following a meet chaired by the Chief Minister M K Stalin, the State government said an allocation of about 13 lakh vaccine doses to the State is not adequate to cover all those in the 18-45 age group. Hence, “the government has decided to go in for global bids to procure vaccines,” an official statement said.

The Centre is providing vaccine doses to all States for vaccinating people above the age of 45, while the Union government has asked the States to buy vaccines to inoculate those in the 18-45 age group.

“All steps shall be in place to vaccinate people in the 18-45 age bracket expeditiously,” it said.

Though the oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu has been increased to 419 tonnes from 280 by the Centre, the State requires more quantity. Therefore, the Chief Minister has ordered industries and medical departments to immediately set up more units to produce oxygen and also procure oxygen from steel plants through trains from other States.

Meanwhile, M K Stalin will convene an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the measures required to contain the infections in the State.

Published on May 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

state politics
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.