TN to float global tenders to procure vaccines, to up oxygen quantity

Tamil Nadu government has decided to float global tenders for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate those in the age group of 18-45 years.
Following a meet chaired by the Chief Minister M K Stalin, the State government said an allocation of about 13 lakh vaccine doses to the State is not adequate to cover all those in the 18-45 age group. Hence, “the government has decided to go in for global bids to procure vaccines,” an official statement said.
The Centre is providing vaccine doses to all States for vaccinating people above the age of 45, while the Union government has asked the States to buy vaccines to inoculate those in the 18-45 age group.
“All steps shall be in place to vaccinate people in the 18-45 age bracket expeditiously,” it said.
Though the oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu has been increased to 419 tonnes from 280 by the Centre, the State requires more quantity. Therefore, the Chief Minister has ordered industries and medical departments to immediately set up more units to produce oxygen and also procure oxygen from steel plants through trains from other States.
Meanwhile, M K Stalin will convene an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the measures required to contain the infections in the State.
