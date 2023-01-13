Tamil Nadu will hold a Global Investors Meet in Chennai on January 10 and 11, 2024 with participation from over 100 countries, announced Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on Friday.

Tamil Nadu is one of the leading States in India in terms of economic and industrial development and is the second largest state in the country in terms of economy.

“To attract investments in a big way, provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youth and to strengthen the State economy, I have set a target of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and the Government is taking various steps to achieve that,” he said.

To achieve the goal, investors’ conferences were held in Dubai and other places. Ministers and officials also visited countries like Germany, US, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to attract investments globally, he said while replying to the debate on the Governor’s Address

Stalin also announced that the government would implement a new scheme called Chief Minister’s Village Roads Development Programme to strengthen and upgrade the major Panchayat Union roads. In the first phase, 10,000 km of Panchayat Union roads will be upgraded at an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore over two years, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit