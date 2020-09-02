National

TN to run inter-district bus, passenger rail services from Sept 7

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

Both government and private buses will be allowed to ply

Inter-district bus services and intra-State passenger rail operations will resume in Tamil Nadu from September 7, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Both State government buses and private buses can ply with standard operating procedures in place, he said in a statement.

The commencement of the bus and train services was done after taking into consideration demand from the public to travel within the State for work and for emergency purposes, he said.

Metro rail services will also commence on September 7, as was announced earlier.

Today's announcement comes after intra-district bus services commenced on September 1.

