TNAU students’ feat in UPSC 2019 exam

Five students – four girls and a boy — of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University made their Alma Mater proud with their accomplishment in the UPSC 2019 examination

S Bharani, an alumnus of TNAU, Coimbatore cleared the exam by securing the 58th rank, while S Sangeetha, who graduated from the agricultural college and research institute campus in Madurai stood at the 499th position. Both were students of B Sc Agriculture between 2010-2014.

S Abinaya, a student of the farm varsity’s Coimbatore campus, secured the 559th rank and S Malliga, a BTech (Biotechnology) student stood at 621st place.

N Venkatesa Prabhu, a student from the Trichy campus, secured 751st rank