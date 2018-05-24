TNPCB orders immediate closure of Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board​ ​has ordered closure of Sterlite Copper Smelter plant at Thoothukudi with immediate effect, and also ​told Tangedco ​to disconnect electricity supply to the unit.

The board issued the order on Wednesday late evening. Subsequently, power supply to the unit was disconnected this morning, said sources.

The board said that an application submitted by Vedanta Limited–Copper Smelter Plant at Sipcot Industrial Complex in February for Renewal of Consent for 2018-2023 was rejected due to compliance of certain conditions imposed in previous renewal of consent order issued to the unit.

In April this year, the board said that unit shall not resume its production operation without obtaining prior approval/renewal of consent from the board. However, during inspection by Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, Tirunelveli, on May 18 and 19, it was found that the unit was carrying out activities to resume its production operation and recommended for the issue of direction for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit.

Accordingly, it has been decided to issue directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit, the board said.