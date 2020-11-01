TN’s GST collections up for second month

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Tamil Nadu has reported a double-digit growth in GST revenue for the second consecutive month in an indication of continuing revival in the State’s economy, helped increased increased easing for lockdown and fall in Covid-19 cases during October.
The State’s total GST collection grew 14 per cent at ₹6,909 crore in October 2020 when compared with ₹6,109 crore in October 2019.
While other big States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh managed with a single-digit growth in October, Tamil Nadu continued its double-digit growth momentum.
Last month, C Rangarajan, former RBI governor, who suggested growth measures for State government, told BusinessLine that the State’s economic activity would return to a normal level in a few months due to the rise in consumption of electricity and a few other things.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, while addressing a SICCI meeting a few days ago, said Tamil Nadu was recording a much better economic recovery than other States in the post-lockdown period. “Even during these challenging times, the State attracted more than ₹40,000 crore worth of investments, thereby becoming the top State in attracting new investments,” he added.
“October GST Collections relates to sales that happened in September. The total unlock with unrestricted movements, e-pass abolishment and public transport started from September 1 and many companies raised sales invoices in September by pushing out their finished products which they had planned in March itself. Therefore, we may have to wait for data of collection in November (which will be October sales) and December (which will be November sales) before we conclude that the increase in GST collection can be taken as ‘return of normalcy’ completely,” KE Raghunathan, Convenor of Consortium of Indian Associations, told BusinessLine.
“If we surpass ₹6,500 crore in November and December, we can confidently say that the economic rebound has happened. The second wave fear is the key part in making any conclusion,” he added.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...