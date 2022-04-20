TNUHDB to spend ₹1,200 crore to reconstruct dilapidated houses in Chennai  

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) plans to reconstruct 7,500 dilapidated tenements in Chennai at a cost of about ₹1,200 crore.

Some of the tenements constructed decades back are dilapidated and pose a risk to lives and properties of the residents. As per the recommendation of the Technical Committee, these unstable structures will be demolished and reconstructed, TM Anbarasan, State Minister for Rural and Small Industries and TNHDB said in the assembly.

TNUHDB has been implementing the programme under which a grant assistance of ₹2.10 lakh per family is provided to the Economically Weaker Section urban households/urban poor families (whose annual income is less than ₹3 lakh), that do not own a pucca house, but have land to construct the house.. The beneficiaries have to construct houses on their own. “For FY22-23, the Board has planned to facilitate construction of one lakh houses under this programme,” said the Minister.

Also, the Board will build about 25,000 tenements during this fiscal and these units will be allotted to deserving urban poor families.

The government will also earmark ₹100 crore for refurbishing tenements that have been constructed more than 15 years ago in Chennai and other cities.

Making 33 announcements under the housing and urban development department, State Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy said Tamil Nadu Housing Board will build storeyed tenements and a commercial complex on a 16.92-acre site at Thirumazhisai with an investment outlay of ₹1,280 crore through public private partnership.

Similarly, TNHB will construct storeyed tenements and a commercial complex on a 2.6-acre site at Kakkalur in Thiruvalluar District at an outlay of ₹133 crore through PPP mode.

The government will also undertake reconstruction works for 10,000 tenements in government staff quarters that have become dilapidated. This work will be taken up in 60 locations across the state under the PPP mode.

Also, TNHB is planning to construct houses, a commercial complex, and service apartments across many locations in the state.