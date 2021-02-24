To discourage avoidable travel, Railways hikes short haul train fares

Railways has increased passenger fares for short-distance trains. While the extent of the increase is not clear yet — the hike is likely to be higher for distances shorter than 30-40 km.

In a statement, railways said that these slightly higher fares for passenger and other short distance trains had been introduced to discourage unnecessary travel. These fares are fixed at unreserved price of mail/ express trains for the same distance, it added.

Covid-19 is still around and in fact worsening in some States, said the Railways. Visitors from many States are being subjected to screening in other areas and discouraged to travel, it added.

“Little higher price is be seen as a proactive measure to prevent crowding in trains and stop Covid from spreading,” it said.

Short distance passenger trains constitute less than 3 per cent of total trains now operating. More such trains are in the pipeline in consultation with the State Governments. Such short distance trains require interstate discussions and concurrence of all concerned.

A total of 1,250 Mail/Express, 5,350 suburban services and more than 326 passenger trains are presently in operation on a daily basis.

Health situation of the States, and the views of the State governments, also need to be taken in into account before getting into normal operations. Passenger operations have always been subsidised by railways. Normally, Railways bears a loss on every journey by a passenger.

With a view to regulate rush at stations and in trains, passenger trains are being charged slightly more than pre-Covid-19 times and a close watch is being kept on demand. The situation is being constantly monitored to ensure restoration of services in keeping with the protocols necessary to be followed during Covid-19 times.